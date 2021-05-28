Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha donates 33 ventilators for India
The Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha, on May 28, presented its donation of 33 ventilators to Indian people amid COVID-19 at a ceremony held at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi.
The Meiko MMD-V1 ventilators are worth 3.4 billion VND (147,283 USD) in total.
At the event, Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the VBS’s Executive Council, shared his deep sympathy over the difficulties and efforts of the Government and people of India in their fight against COVID-19.
He stated that the donation aims to help reduce Indian people’s suffering and protect their lives.
For his part, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma expressed his gratitude toward the assistance, saying it reflects the solidarity and mutual support between Vietnamese and Indian people and is a source of encouragement for Indian frontline forces in preventing and controlling the pandemic./.