Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (third, from right) on January 31 receives Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth (central) who comes to bid farewell at the end of his tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 31 received Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Speaking at the event, Sok Dareth thanked the city’s leaders for supporting his office, adding the two countries’ relations in general and the relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia’s localities in particular are developing fruitfully.

He said he hopes the city authorities will continue to support the new Cambodian Consul General and Cambodian students and people.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai gives Ho Chi Minh City Armorial to Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Mai appreciated Sok Dareth’s contributions to boosting relations between Vietnam and Cambodia as well as relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia’s localities.

He affirmed that the municipal administration is willing to support the Cambodian Consulate General and the Cambodian community in the city, adding the city will promote transport linkage and infrastructure to facilitate its trade and cooperation with Cambodian localities./.