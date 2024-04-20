Young readers read their favourite books at HCM City Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh street in District 1. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) — Ho Chi Minh City is launching a series of activities at the Book Street and Paris Square in District 1 to celebrate Vietnam Book and Reading Cultural Day (April 21) until April 22.

Readers will have an opportunity to peruse more than 50,000 books by Vietnamese and foreign authors on various topics at a book fair opening at Paris Square.

The fair includes 42 stalls hosted by 31 major publishers and book distributors of the city.

In addition, the publishers and distributors have plans to market and sell books through live-streaming platform TikTok at the event to attract more readers nationwide.

The fair also introduces local apps Fonos and Voiz FM, offering hundreds of audiobooks and e-books.

A special exhibition showcasing publications and documents to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) and the 1954 Geneva Accords is featured as well.

At the book fair, a roundtable on the topic of how to develop a love of reading will be held on April 20.

On April 22, there will be a talk about the development of audiobooks.

A book signing and talk with Japanese author Ono Eriko, who is known for her manga Hai, Mikko!, will be held on April 21.

Hai, Mikko!, consisting of funny and cute stories of elementary school girl Mikko, is very popular among Vietnamese children.

A roundtable on Vietnamese cuisine from young people’s points of view will be held on April 22 at the Book Street.

Apart from major activities downtown, the city will also launch book introductions, book clubs and talks at Thu Duc City Book Street and cultural houses and schools in 21 districts to encourage reading habits among the community.

The annual Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, first held in 2022, has been considered a festival for book-lovers, helping spread the value of books as well as the reading culture in the community./.