Environment Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned.

Environment Earth Hour 2020 to raise public awareness of plastic waste The Earth Hour 2020 will call for not only the efficient use of energy but also reduction of plastic use, according to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Environment Hail causes damage in northern mountainous provinces Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.

Environment UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.