A lot of children visit the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Children 's Book Fair which will last until June 7.

HCM City (VNA) - The fourth Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Book Fair opened at the city’s Book Street on June 1, featuring numerous attractive and useful activities for children.

The event, which is organised by the municipal Department of Information and Communications, will last until June 7.

About 16,000 book titles in diverse genres are introduced at the fair along with around 30 events like exchanges, book launches and interaction activities.

There will be discount programmes of up to 20% on the occasion, giving children more opportunities to get their favourite books.

A forum entitled "Helping children form active thinking when using technology in the digital age" will be held on June 6 within the framework of the book fair. The event aims to share methods of educating children, helping them adapt to changes in the living environment, especially providing the necessary knowledge and skills to grow up in the digital age.

Delegates press the butons to open the book fair. (Photo: VNA)

The first Ho Chi Minh City Children Books Awards which are dedicated to works written for children were announced by the organiser at the fair's opening ceremony. Entries should be submitted from June 2 to the end of January 2024.

According to Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the awards aim to promote and improve the quality and quantity of children's books./.