Families of buffaloes with smiling faces and dressed in traditional ao dai welcoming in the Lunar New Year of 2021 - The Year of the Buffalo - at the An Suong roundabout, one of the gateways into Ho Chi Minh City, have attracted the attention of people in the area or passing by.

This is the first year the city has decorated its gateways to welcome in the new year. As well as happy buffalo families dressed in ao dai, designs of Chung cakes, Tet cakes, and typical Tet flowers have also surprised local people.

The spring atmosphere is also taking off elsewhere in the city, such as Tao Dan and Le Van Tam Parks and Con Rua Lake.Tet is indeed approaching, with many parts of the city decorated to welcome in a new year full of happiness./.

VNA