Visiting Ho Chi Minh City during the 2022 Tet, Vu Viet Dung from Hanoi had an interesting first day of the new year with friends. The bustling Tet atmosphere and the warm Spring weather in the south made Dung happy and excited.

After being a “red zone” - an epicentre of the pandemic - then becoming a “green zone”, Ho Chi Minh City immediately recovered its vitality as a dynamic and vibrant city.

The most popular tourism activities during Tet were visiting Nguyen Hue Flower Street on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Mall and the Tet flower festival at Tao Dan Park in District 1, as well as riding a double-decker bus in the downtown area.

According to the Department of Tourism, the city earned nearly 3.1 trillion VND (136.4 million USD) in tourism revenue during the Tet holiday./.

VNA