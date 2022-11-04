Environment Rainfall this year above average, more typhoons possible It is likely that one or two more typhoons could directly affect Vietnam from the East Sea this year as rainfall is well above average in many localities, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Meeting marks first Int’l Day for Biosphere Reserves A meeting was held on November 3 in Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve in the northern port city of Hai Phong in response to the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves.

Environment 112 wild animals released into national park in southern province A total of 112 wild animals saved from captivity on various occasions have been released into Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Environment Workshop seeks measures to ensure water resources security A workshop on river basin planning, water scarcity management and prevention of water resources imbalance was held in Hanoi on November 3.