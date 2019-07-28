Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

— Ninety more traffic surveillance and security cameras in Ho Chi Minh City’s districts will be connected to the Traffic Surveillance and Control Centre, according to the city’s Department of Transport.Since last year, the city has installed 131 traffic surveillance cameras and another 100 to measure the number of vehicles in traffic hot spots.The ccentre has connected 713 traffic surveillance cameras to the system.Since the beginning of this year, the department has shared data recorded from cameras with the centre.The data is also shared with the city’s Command Centre, Road and Railway Traffic Police Division, and Tan Son Nhat Airport Command Centre.From now until the end of the year, the city will use fees from traffic violations to install more than 90 traffic surveillance cameras.In addition, city workers will upgrade the city’s traffic portal and digitise the database and management information system of the centre.Tran Vinh Tuyen, deputy chairman of the municipal People's Committee, has directed agencies to connect security cameras at office buildings and residential area to the Traffic Control and Monitoring Centre.According to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, the locality has 21 "black spots" for traffic accidents, an increase of five sites compared to last year.In the first six months of the year, the city had 1,669 traffic accidents, a decrease of 115 against the same period last year.Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, has directed departments to come up with solutions to solve black spots.They were also told to review 28 congestion sites in the city and eliminate two or three of them by the end of the year, especially those at Tan Son Nhat airport and Cat Lai Port. — VNS/VNA