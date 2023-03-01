Delegates at the signing ceremony on developing golf tourism products in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association on February 28 jointly launched a golf tour service to promote the new product in the city.



Addressing the event, Le Truong Hien Hoa, deputy director of the department, noted besides events to promote tourism, the city’s tourism industry also focuses on improving the quality of services and building new products to enrich visitors' experience. The industry prioritises some types of activities in the middle- and high-class segments such as golf tourism.



Ho Chi Minh City, one of the major economic, cultural and tourist centres of the country, boasts a modern, world-class golf course system and a variety of quality and diversified tourism services, said Hoa, adding two large golf courses, namely Tan Son Nhat and Thu Duc, and many adjacent golf courses are becoming attractive destinations.

Meanwhile, Trinh Thanh, general secretary of the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, said that developing golf tourism not only helps diversify products and improve competitiveness of the industry, but also attracts potential visitors with large spending and long stay, while stimulating the luxury resort segment.

Currently Vietnam is home to about 100,000 golfers and 100 golf courses in operation, of which 32 are of international five-star standard along a coastline adjacent to luxury resorts. In 2021, it was selected by the World Golf Awards (WGA) as the World’s Best Golf Destination, and thousands of international guests booked post-pandemic tours to experience the service in the country.

This was the second time that Vietnam had received the title awarded by the WGA following the first in 2019, surpassing the top golf destinations such as the US, New Zealand, China, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea.

A cooperation agreement on developing golf tourism products in the locality was signed at the event./.