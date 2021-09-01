Ho Chi Minh City leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day . (Photo: VNA) Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution Day (August 19), a delegation of the Party Committee, the People's Committee and the On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution Day (August 19), a delegation of the Party Committee, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City led by Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee, offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

The delegation observed a minute of silence in memory of the late leaders, and recalled their contributions to the nation, the revolution and the Party.

It pledged to further strive to turn the country's biggest city into a developed, sustainable and smart metropolis./.

VNA