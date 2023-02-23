The magazine revealed that, while most eateries dish out their baguette sandwiches, squid porridge, and barbecued pork from old-fashioned restaurants, plastic chairs and tables on the pavement are where locals prefer to eat their meals.

In fact, some stalls even specialize in Vietnamese coffee and pouring cold Saigon beer while belting out local tunes via loudspeakers.

The magazine suggested that, visitors hop onto a Vespa and whizz through the vast streets of Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy a street food experience unlike any other.

The Indian city of Delhi topped the list, followed by Osaka (Japan), Seoul (Republic of Korea), and Singapore./.

VNA