At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vo Van Hoan, Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has highlighted the role of foreign mission representatives to the city’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control.



At a reception for foreign mission representatives held by the municipal People’s Committee on July 8, the official expressed his gratitude for their positive contributions to the fight against the pandemic, contributing to the city’s socio-economic outcomes during the first half of this year.



Congratulating the Service Company to Foreign Mission (FOSCO) on its 43rd founding anniversary, Hoan spoke highly of the performance of the company, especially in providing services to consular delegations, international and non-governmental organisations, foreign economic representative offices, helping realise the external relations work of the city.



Addressing the event, Kho Ngee Seng Roy, Consul General of Singapore in HCM City and head of the Consular Delegation in the city, thanked FOSCO for supporting diplomatic missions and foreign organisations to work in Vietnam. He believed that the relations between foreign diplomatic agencies and FOSCO as well as the city’s administration will further develop in the future for mutual benefit.



According to Le Thi Hong Hau, Chairman of FOSCO’s Board of Members, over the past 43 years, the company has provided various types of services to diplomatic agencies, international and non-governmental organisations and representative offices of foreign economic organisations in HCM City and other localities in the south of Vietnam.



In addition to guiding foreign organisations to strictly observe Vietnamese laws and create favourable conditions for them to have a safe and effective working environment, FOSCO has contributed to the city’s success in the implementation of foreign policy, she said./.