Ho Chi Minh City seriously flooded due to storm Usagi

The largest economic hub in southern Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City suffered from widespread floods as part of consequences of Storm Usagi.
VNA
Monday, November 26, 2018 - 11:06:04
Print
Hanoi Pride Festival 2018 filled with joy, colours
Trial for largest ever online gambling ring opens
Hanoi's train street attracts foreign visitors
Hanoi artisan weaves silk from lotus
Young sticky rice flakes – delicacy of Hanoi’s autumn
A bird's eye view of Hanoi 64 years after liberation
Delegations pay respect to former Party chief
People take to street, pay last respects to President Tran Dai Quang