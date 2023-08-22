Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City 's Party Committee and Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le meets with First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar in Havana. (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the city's Party Committee and Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le on August 22 had a working session with First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar in Havana.

At the meeting, the Cuban official hailed the special friendship and cooperative relations between Cuba and Vietnam as well as between Havana and Ho Chi Minh City, and voiced his hope that the two sides would continue to promote cooperation in many fields including agriculture, healthcare, education, fisheries, wholesale, and retail.

For her part, the Vietnamese official said the delegation’s visit to Cuba aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, including that between Ho Chi Minh City and Havana.

The visit is also an opportunity for the two cities to seek further cooperation and share experiences in areas of mutual interest.



Le suggested that Ho Chi Minh City and Havana promote cooperation in economy, health, biotechnology, education, and youth exchange; coordinate to organise investment and trade promotion activities, connect businesses and introduce each other's markets and investment environment.

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to learn Cuba’s experience in developing a family doctor model, she said, adding that her city also wishes to foster bilateral collaboration in research, exchange of experiences and transfer of vaccine production technology, as well as to import Cuba's vaccines, specialty pharmaceuticals and biological products.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City official symbolically handed over 1,000 tonnes of rice as a gift of the city to the Party, State, and people of Cuba.



Within the framework of the visit, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation offered flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Havana and visited the Fidel Castro Centre./.