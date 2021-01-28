Business Ministry orders temporary close of Quang Ninh-based Van Don airport The Ministry of Transport on January 28 decided to close down the Van Don international airport in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh for 15 days after many locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 was confirmed on the same day.

Business Stock market suffers sharpest fall in history as new COVID-19 cases found Vietnam’s stock market suffered its sharpest drop in history on January 28 as a result of panic selling after new community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported.

Business Animal feed exports poised to hit 1 billion USD mark Vietnam’s animal feed exports would likely touch the 1 billion USD mark in the near future as many large-scale enterprises in the field have continued to expand their production, trade experts have predicted.