Ho Chi Minh City today

The 17.8-kilometer long, 120-meter wide Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard begins at Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7 and ends at National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh district. It has 10 lanes and 40 bridges and total investment of 100 million USD. It plays an important role to the development of the city’s southern region as it links to such key projects as Tan Thuan processing and exporting zone, Phu My Hung urban area, Hiep Phuoc industrial zone, Hiep Phuoc port, Phu My bridge and Thu Thiem new urban area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)