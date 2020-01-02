Ho Chi Minh City welcomes first foreign tourists in 2020
Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony to welcome international delegations to the City on the first day of 2020.
The event on the occasion of New Year’s Day contributes to promoting and attracting tourists to the city in particular and Vietnam in general (Photo: VNA)
The city has set a goal of welcoming 10 million international visitors; 35 million domestic tourists and the total tourism revenue are expected to reach VND165 trillion in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
A foreign tourist is presented with Vietnamese conical hat on the first day of 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City tour guide at the welcome ceremony for the first foreign tourists to the City in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Lucky visitors receive New Year gifts (Photo: VNA)
