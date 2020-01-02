Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ho Chi Minh City welcomes first foreign tourists in 2020

Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony to welcome international delegations to the City on the first day of 2020.
VNA

  • The event on the occasion of New Year’s Day contributes to promoting and attracting tourists to the city in particular and Vietnam in general (Photo: VNA)

  • The city has set a goal of welcoming 10 million international visitors; 35 million domestic tourists and the total tourism revenue are expected to reach VND165 trillion in 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • A foreign tourist is presented with Vietnamese conical hat on the first day of 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Ho Chi Minh City tour guide at the welcome ceremony for the first foreign tourists to the City in 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Lucky visitors receive New Year gifts (Photo: VNA)

