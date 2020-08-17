Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens from Canada were brought home safely on August 15 and 16.

Society HCM City's summer volunteer youth campaign enters final day The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City entered its final day on August 16 with various activities for children in 24 districts and wards at a cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD).

Society Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Society Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.