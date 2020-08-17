Ho Chi Minh City youth conclude successful summer volunteer campaign
Running from July 12 to August 16, a summer volunteer campaign in Ho Chi Minh City drew the participation of nearly 400,000 young people, who contributed to the campaign’s success in various fields.
Along with activities to clean roads and canals across the city, the campaign built and repaired 155 houses for the needy, while constructing 22 rural bridges, and contributing to keeping traffic safety in major city streets.
Along with activities to clean roads and canals across the city, the campaign built and repaired 155 houses for the needy, while constructing 22 rural bridges, and contributing to keeping traffic safety in major city streets.
The campaign raised about 10 billion VND (433,374 USD) to support more than 30,000 needy people and welfare beneficiaries. It presented nearly 1,000 scholarships worth nearly 1 billion VND to poor children, while providing more than 2.2 billion VND to 45 youngsters for business start-up.
Meanwhile, free health check-up and medicine were given to 35,000 locals. Volunteer youth donated 13,500 units of blood during the campaign.
Young volunteers also held various summer activities for children, and provided assistance to nearly 73,000 contestants participating in the high-school graduation exams.
During the campaign, more than 300 outstanding volunteer youngsters were admitted to the Party.
Particularly, this year, the first-ever online walk programme was held on the MOMO e-wallet platform, attracting 75,000 participants. Nearly 7 billion steps were gathered, helping raise nearly 7.2 billion VND for a scholarship fund to support poor students.
Throughout the campaign, nearly 20,000 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and young people benefitted from science-technology transfer, employment consultation and job placement services./.