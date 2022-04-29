Business Bamboo Airways opens direct Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways has just launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Business April’s CPI increases 0.18 percent The consumer price index (CPI) in April rose 0.18 percent over the previous month and 2.64 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam enjoys 2.53 billion USD of trade surplus in four months A trade surplus of about 1.07 billion USD was recorded in April, pushing the total in the first four months of this year to 2.53 billion USD, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on April 29.

Business Some non-resident digital traders, service providers yet to fulfil tax obligations in Vietnam There are still non-resident traders and service providers who are yet to register, file and pay taxes for doing business on digital platforms in Vietnam, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT)’s Large Taxpayers Department.