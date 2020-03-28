Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Ho Chi Minh City's downtown quieter during high time fighting Covid-19

Streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City are nearly empty of people and means of private and public transport on March 28. Business, service facilities and places of entertainment have been closed in an attempt to join hands with the whole nation to fight Covid-19.
VNA

  • 'Indispensable' shop in Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street, District 1, is closed to customers (Photo: VNA)

  • Dong Khoi street (District 1) is empty during peak time of fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)

  • However, pharmacies are still open to serve customers during the time (Photo: VNA)

  • Saigon Co.op supermarket chain is open, ensuring both food supplies for city dwellers and safety during peak time of fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)

  • Very few people and means of transport in Tran Quoc Thao street, District 3 (Photo: VNA)

  • Le Duan street with Diamond Plaza trade centre (District 1) is nearly empty (Photo: VNA)

  • Many shops change to take-away service (Photo: VNA)

  • Many shops change to take-away service, including Highland Coffee (Photo: VNA)

  • Many shops, restaurants in Le Quy Don street (District 3) close to customers (Photo: VNA)

  • Tan Dinh market, where supplies the best fresh food and vegetables in the city, also limits customers during the peak time fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)

  • City’s tourist attraction Independence Palace is temporarily closed to visitors (Photo: VNA)

Other albums