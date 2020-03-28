Ho Chi Minh City's downtown quieter during high time fighting Covid-19
'Indispensable' shop in Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street, District 1, is closed to customers (Photo: VNA)
Dong Khoi street (District 1) is empty during peak time of fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)
However, pharmacies are still open to serve customers during the time (Photo: VNA)
Saigon Co.op supermarket chain is open, ensuring both food supplies for city dwellers and safety during peak time of fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)
Very few people and means of transport in Tran Quoc Thao street, District 3 (Photo: VNA)
Le Duan street with Diamond Plaza trade centre (District 1) is nearly empty (Photo: VNA)
Many shops change to take-away service (Photo: VNA)
Many shops change to take-away service, including Highland Coffee (Photo: VNA)
Many shops, restaurants in Le Quy Don street (District 3) close to customers (Photo: VNA)
Tan Dinh market, where supplies the best fresh food and vegetables in the city, also limits customers during the peak time fighting Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)
City’s tourist attraction Independence Palace is temporarily closed to visitors (Photo: VNA)