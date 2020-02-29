Ho Chi Minh City’s February CPI down 0.18 percent
Ho Chi Minh City reported a decrease of 0.18 percent in its consumer price index in February compared with that of the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Ho Chi Minh City's February CPI decreases by 0.18 percent (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City reported a decrease of 0.18 percent in its consumer price index (CPI) in February compared with that of the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Specifically, a decline was seen in four out of 11 commodity groups, including restaurant and catering service (0.18 percent); beverage and tobacco (0.83 percent); culture, entertainment and tourism (0.31 percent); and transport (2.8 percent).
The fall in prices of these products was attributed to declining demand of local people and impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Prices of five commodity groups reported an increase, with the highest level recorded in medicine and medical services (0.64 percent); and housing, fuel, and building material (0.51 percent).
Meanwhile, prices of education; and post and telecommunication services remained unchanged in February.
In the month, gold prices increased by 2.87 percent against the previous month, and the VND/USD exchange rate was also up 0.32 percent month-on-month.
The average CPI for the first two months of the year picked up 5.41 percent from one year ago./.