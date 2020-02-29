Business February CPI falls by 0.17 percent The February consumer price index (CPI) slipped 0.17 percent from the previous month due to falling demand for goods after Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, falling petrol prices, and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.

Business Vietnamese firms invest 30.3 million USD abroad in two months Vietnamese businesses invested 30.3 million USD overseas in the first two months of 2020, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.