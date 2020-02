– Ho Chi Minh City reported a decrease of 0.18 percent in its consumer price index (CPI) in February compared with that of the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.Specifically, a decline was seen in four out of 11 commodity groups, including restaurant and catering service (0.18 percent); beverage and tobacco (0.83 percent); culture, entertainment and tourism (0.31 percent); and transport (2.8 percent).The fall in prices of these products was attributed to declining demand of local people and impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).Prices of five commodity groups reported an increase, with the highest level recorded in medicine and medical services (0.64 percent); and housing, fuel, and building material (0.51 percent).Meanwhile, prices of education; and post and telecommunication services remained unchanged in February.In the month, gold prices increased by 2.87 percent against the previous month, and the VND/USD exchange rate was also up 0.32 percent month-on-month.