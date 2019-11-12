Ho Chi Minh City’s photo exhibition features ethnic groups
A photo exhibition featuring 52 ethnic groups in Ho Chi Minh City opened on Nguyen Hue walking street on November 12.
Photos at the exhibition (Source: dantocmiennui.vn)
Over 120 photos depict socio-economic-cultural lives of the ethnic minority groups, their loyalty to the Party and President Ho Chi Minh that contributed to national liberation and reunification, the city’s support for them to improve material and spiritual lives, and ethnic affairs to develop household economy, among others.
According to the municipal Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the city is now home to 52 ethnic groups with nearly 500,000 people living in 24 districts, mostly Hoa, Khmer and Cham people.
They are following the Party policies and State laws, actively joining patriotism emulation campaigns, contributing to the building of a civilised and modern city.
The exhibition will last till November 17./.
