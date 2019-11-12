Society Dong Nai to assist people affected by airport project Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.

Society Quang Tri calls for more support from RoK for the disabled The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s non-governmental organisation Medipeace held a forum on November 11 to seek ways to enhance the Vietnam-RoK cooperation in supporting the disabled in the central province of Quang Tri.

Society Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians Cuc hoa mi or white daisies are often in full bloom in November, signalling the beginning of Hanoi’s winter. During this time, many people flock to daisy gardens to take photos with the flowers.

Society Two drug traffickers arrested in Dien Bien Police in Dien Bien district, the northwestern border province of Dien Bien, have arrested two men and seized 774 pills of synthetic drugs.