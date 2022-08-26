Society More donations sent to help Cuba address fuel depot fire Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Sinh and representatives of Vietnamese enterprises visited the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi on August 25 to send donations to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire.

Society Over 1 million Vietnamese labourers sent to work abroad in 10 years Over 1 million Vietnamese nationals have been sent abroad to work in the past decade, up nearly 40% from the figure recorded in the pre-2012 period, according to a report delivered at a nationwide conference held in Hanoi on August 25.

Society NA to strengthen supervision of enforcement of laws for children with disabilities The National Assembly (NA) will strengthen its supervision of the enforcement of laws and policies regarding children with disabilities, said Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh.