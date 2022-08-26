Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has new leader
Bui Quang Huy, born in 1977, an alternative member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee, has been elected as the First Secretary of the HCMYU Central Committee for the 11th tenure (2017-2022) on August 25.
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (L) presents flowers to the new HCM CYU leader (Photo: VNA)
He replaces Nguyen Anh Tuan who was appointed by the Politburo as Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh province.
Huy, who is from the central province of Nghe An, has a Masters in Laws degree. He served as Secretary of the HCM CYU Central Committee in the 10th and 11th tenure from September 2016 to November 2020, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association from December 2018 to December 2021.
Bui Quang Huy has been elected as the First Secretary of the HCMYU Central Committee for the 11th tenure (2017-2022) (Photo: VNA)He was elected Standing Secretary of the HCM CYU Central Committee on December 1, 2020. During the 13th National Party Congress, he was elected as an alternative member of the 13th Party Central Committee in the 2021-2026 term.
Congratulating Huy on his new position, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai expressed hope that Huy and the Secretariat of the HCM CYU Central Committee will continue to lead the youth movement across the country to new successes to deserve the trust of the Party.
Receiving the new task, Huy pledged to work hard with highest sense of responsibility as the leader of a 6-million member organisation./.