Ho Chi Minh era - most brilliant era in Vietnam’s history
Young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh leaves Sai Gon port on the ship Ariral Latouche Treville to start his journey to seek ways for national salvation, June 5, 1911. (Photo: VNA)
Young patriot Nguyen Ai Quoc (President Ho Chi Minh’s pseudonym in France) attends the 18th Congress of the French Socialist Party in the city of Tours (France) as an Indochinese delegate, December 1920. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh reads the ‘Declaration of Independence,’ giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi, September 2, 1945. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and members of the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam make debut after the first meeting, September 3, 1945. (Photo: VNA)
The first National Assembly holds a meeting at the Hanoi Opera House, where they discussed and approved the 1946 Constitution, March 2, 1946. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh signs with the French Government a modus vivendi with one of the principal contents that both sides would refrain from all actions of conflicts and force, and negotiations would resume, September 14, 1946. This document was signed to give the young government more time to prepare for a long-held revolution. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh closely follows the progress of a battle at enemy posts in Dong Khe, opening up the border campaign, September 16, 1950. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh reads the political report at the second National Party Congress held in Viet Bac warzone, February 1951. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh (centre), General Vo Nguyen Giap (outer right) and other comrades in the Dien Bien Phu campaign command. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
Chinese President Mao Zedong welcomes President Ho Chi Minh as part of the latter’s friendship visit to China, June 25, 1955. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union Kliment Voroshilov welcomes President Ho Chi Minh at Moscow international airport as part of the latter’s official friendship visit to the Soviet Union, July 12, 1955. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits Bulgaria, August 1957. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
President of Indonesia Sukarno welcomes President Ho Chi Minh as part of the latter’s official visit to Indonesia, February 1959. (Photo: Archives/Published by VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits Deo Nai coal mine in Cam Pha district, Quang Ninh province, March 30, 1959. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh signs an order to promulgate the 1959 Constitution, January 1, 1960. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh welcomes children at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival, 1961. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh talks to students of the Central School of Stage Art in Hanoi, November 25, 1961. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh hosts a reception for Kaysone Phomvihane, head of the Lao Party and Front delegation, during the latter’s friendship visit to Vietnam, 1966. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh welcomes American intellectuals, who are also Vietnam war protesters, January 17, 1967. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh meets with Politburo members to decide the launch of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, December 28, 1967. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits and extends lunar new year wishes to soldiers and officers at Air Regiment 921 under Red Star Air Force, February 9, 1967. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh with children from the South visiting the North, February 13, 1969. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh casts ballot in the election for the fifth National Assembly at polling station 1 in Ba Dinh cluster, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)