Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum sees nearly 29,000 visitors on National Day
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi welcomed 28,688 visitors on the morning of the National Day (September 2), according to the management board.
Lines of visitors waiting to get to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on September 2 morning. — (Photo courtesy of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi welcomed 28,688 visitors on the morning of the National Day (September 2), according to the management board.
The mausoleum was scheduled to open until 10:30am, but the board decided to extend the opening time to accommodate the large number of visitors from all over the country and international friends arriving on this special day to pay their respect to the late founding father of Vietnam.
The Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board presented free gifts, including cookies and bottles of water/milk boxes, to visitors to the mausoleum on the day.
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)The department said a total of 20,000 gifts were offered.
The department wants to popularise the city's tourism and attract more foreigners during the year-end tourism season.
Earlier, during the April 30-May 1 holiday and the birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, they also gave 60,000 gifts to visitors to the mausoleum./.