Society Condolences extended to family of French communist over her death Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on September 2 visited the family of French communist Raymonde Dien - a symbol of the fight against the war by French colonialists in Vietnam, who passed away on August 19 at the age of 93.

Society US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate visits Ben Tre A delegation led by US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry paid a working visit to Ben Tre on climate change situation in to the Mekong Delta province on September 3.

Society Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in Abyei celebrates National Day Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) celebrated 77th National Day (September 2) with a get-together.

Society Vietnamese in Thailand offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Association of Udon Thani province of Thailand on September 2 offered incense in memory of late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site named after him in Udon Thani.