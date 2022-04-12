Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics boosts foreign cooperation
Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang held working sessions with the Ambassadors of the Netherland and Mozambique on April 12 to seek stronger cooperation with the two countries.
Meeting with Dutch Ambassador Elsbeth Akkerman, Thang underlined his wish to enhance cooperation with Dutch partners in training and research on public policy, urban management science, climate change response, green governance, digital transformation and green energy.
The academy also seeks information sharing and exchange with training and research establishments and think tanks of the Netherlands through workshops, training courses, experts exchange and joint research projects.
Ambassador Akkerman noted the importance of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics as both a training facility of high-ranking officials and a policy consultation agency for the Party and State of Vietnam. The diplomat said the Netherlands is implementing a programme on training high-ranking officials at Vietnamese training establishments and suggested the academy can work with the Netherlands in this direction.
At the meeting with the Mozambican Ambassador, the academy's director informed his guest that his academy has held two training courses on building the Party and political system, and the local management system for Mozambican officials.
He proposed joint work in translating President Ho Chi Minh’s works into other languages, adding that the academy can provide two scholarships for officials of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (Frelimo) to pursue doctoral training in Vietnam.
In reply, Ambassador Leonardo Pene asked the academy to provide Mozambique with policy advice for national stability and development./.