Politics Vietnam-Japan relationship at its best ever: Party official The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is at its best ever and the two countries have substantial potential and opportunities to expand and deepen their friendship and mutual trust, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 22.

Politics Francophone delegation seeks trade, investment opportunities in Vietnam A Francophone delegation for trade and economic promotion is visiting Vietnam from March 21 – 30 to help French-speaking enterprises expand business overseas and promote sustainable post-pandemic recovery.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 sent his sympathies to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping over a plane crash a day earlier.