Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics fosters ties with Indian, Singaporean partners
Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang held separate receptions for the Ambassadors of India and Singapore to Vietnam on March 22.
Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang (R) receives a gift from Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang held separate receptions for the Ambassadors of India and Singapore to Vietnam on March 22.
Welcoming Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma, Thang said that this year, Vietnam and India are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, which marks an important milestone in the time-honoured bilateral friendship.
For a plan to organise a conference on this occasion, Thang stressed that it should be held in a national scale with the participation of central and local leaders, experts and scholars as well as businesses of both sides.
Regarding personnel training activities, he said the HCMA often invites Indian experts to lecture at strategic cadre planning classes held by the academy, adding this activity should be maintained and fostered in the time ahead.
Ambassador Pranay Verma said that the HCMA and its Centre for Indian Studies play important roles in the two countries’ cooperation.
He suggested the two nations expand collaboration in three potential fields of health care, green recovery and digital economy.
Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang receives Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam (Photo: VNA)Receiving Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam, Thang affirmed that the bilateral relationship is in a fine development stage.
For the HCMA, Singapore's development has always been a role model for Vietnamese experts and scholars to study, research, and draw experience for policy making and promulgation that is in accordance with Vietnam’s reality, he emphasised.
The official proposed the organisation of a conference to look back on the 50-year diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Singapore (1973-2023), and suggested the two countries continue boosting personnel training and delegation exchanges as well as organising research programmes at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under Nan Yang University of Singapore.
Sharing the view, Ambassador Jaya Ratnam asked the HCMA to soon carry out a plan on delegation exchanges in the context of the two countries gradually reopening political and economic activities and people-to-people exchanges./.