Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with Singaporean partners
Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), has suggested Vietnam and Singapore deepen cooperation in specific areas, including the building of a cooperation programme between the HCMA and Singaporeans partners.
Delegates at the working session pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)
Thang, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, made the suggestion at a working session with Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam, CEO of Temasek Foundation Ng Boon Heong, and Professor Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Hanoi on August 1.
He said Vietnamese experts and scholars would study Singapore’s development model to seek ways to apply the policies in Vietnam, calling on Singapore to share its experience in corruption prevention and control.
Ambassador Jaya welcomed the HCMA’s study of Singapore’s public policy and pledged to support the implementation of the cooperation programme between the two sides./.
