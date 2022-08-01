Politics Vietnam, India hold joint peacekeeping exercise The Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2022 kicked off at Engineering Brigade 474 in the Indian state of Haryana on August 1.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on August 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 1.

Politics State leader welcomes President, CEO of AIA Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received President and CEO of the AIA Group Lee Yuan Siong in Hanoi on August 1, affirming Vietnamese leaders’ readiness to create an optimal environment for foreign firms, including those from the US, to develop.

Politics PM asks for stronger price stabilisation efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 sent a dispatch to ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies and chairmen of the People’s Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities, asking for strengthened efforts in the management of prices of essential goods and services.