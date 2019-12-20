Ho Chi Minh Park upgraded in Chile
The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and authorities of Cerro Navia district in the capital city of Santiago held a ceremony on December 19 to inaugurate the upgraded Ho Chi Minh Park.
Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son at the event (Photo: VNA)
Santiago (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and authorities of Cerro Navia district in the capital city of Santiago held a ceremony on December 19 to inaugurate the upgraded Ho Chi Minh Park.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son reviewed the development history of the park since 1969 and hailed the significance of the inauguration this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament, the 50th anniversary of the park, and the 50th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Ho Chi Minh and Chilean President Salvador Allende in May 1969.
He thanked Vietnam’s Geleximco Group and authorities of Cerro Navia district for offering support to the project.
Mayor of Cerro Navio district Mauro Tamayo said the project once again reflects sentiment between the two peoples, asked the embassy to convey thanks from over 130,000 Cerro Navia residents to the Vietnamese government, and expressed his belief that bilateral relations will keep growing sustainably.
On the occasion, a photo exhibition themed “President Ho Chi Minh - national liberation hero, eminent cultural celebrity” opened with over 40 photos on display.
Deputy Director of the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site Cao Thi Hai Yen wished that the week-long exhibition will contribute to raising mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially Chilean young generation’s knowledge about President Ho Chi Minh./.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son reviewed the development history of the park since 1969 and hailed the significance of the inauguration this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament, the 50th anniversary of the park, and the 50th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Ho Chi Minh and Chilean President Salvador Allende in May 1969.
He thanked Vietnam’s Geleximco Group and authorities of Cerro Navia district for offering support to the project.
Mayor of Cerro Navio district Mauro Tamayo said the project once again reflects sentiment between the two peoples, asked the embassy to convey thanks from over 130,000 Cerro Navia residents to the Vietnamese government, and expressed his belief that bilateral relations will keep growing sustainably.
On the occasion, a photo exhibition themed “President Ho Chi Minh - national liberation hero, eminent cultural celebrity” opened with over 40 photos on display.
Deputy Director of the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site Cao Thi Hai Yen wished that the week-long exhibition will contribute to raising mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially Chilean young generation’s knowledge about President Ho Chi Minh./.