– The contributions made by President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnam’s freedom and independence as well as to the communist ideal and world peace and justice were highlighted at a meeting in Santiago de Chile, the capital of Chile, on May 19 on the occasion of the late leader’s 129th birthday (May 19).Prominent among guests at the event were the President of the Chile-Vietnam Culture Institute Patricia Arbazúa, the mother of former President Michelle Bachelet, Angela Jeria, and delegates from the Chilean government, political and social organisations in Chile.Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Ngoc Son spoke about the late President’s tireless struggle for Vietnam’s independence and freedom and the happiness of the Vietnamese people, as well as for independence and freedom of all oppressed nations.He announced that the Vietnamese Government has decided to cooperate with the authorities of Cerro Navia, a commune in the capital city where there is a park named after President Ho Chi Minh, to carry out the upgrade of the Ho Chi Minh Park this year.Also on May 19, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tao Thi Thanh Huong and the Vietnamese community in the Southeast Asian country laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Statue in the Asian Civilisation Museum Park on the occasion of the late President’s 129th birthday and 50-year implementation of his testament.-VNA