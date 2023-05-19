After the success of the 1945 August Revolution, President Ho Chi Minh considered the expansion of international relations and sending of personnel to learn scientific and technical advances of other countries to serve socioeconomic development. President Ho Chi Minh steadfastly pursued the door opening policy to help maintain stability in the region and the world so that the Vietnamese people could live in peace and freedom.

President Ho Chi Minh emphasised the internal strength must be the key and noted with great internal strength, diplomacy would be successful.

The leader called on each Vietnamese citizen to strongly uphold the spirit of independence, self-reliance, standing on their own feet, and “exerting their own efforts to liberate themselves”.

The President requested cadres work well with foreign experts, learn advanced experience from other countries, and properly preserve and use the machinery and commodities provided by other countries.



Nowadays, Vietnam has built a foreign policy matching the domestic and international situations and also conforming to the principles based on President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, serving as the basis for expanding external economic relations.



The 10th National Party Congress affirmed the policy of actively integrating into the world and properly handling the relationship between independence, self-reliance and international integration; and comprehensively, intensively, flexibly, and effectively integrating into the world for the sake of national interests with national independence, self-reliance, and sovereignty guaranteed.



Vietnam’s foreign policy is targeted at firmly maintaining national sovereignty, independence, self-reliance, and the socialist-oriented development path; setting up friendly and equal relations with other nations, making use of the assistance and cooperation from people around the world for its national reform, development, and safeguarding./.

VNA