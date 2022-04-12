Ho Tay Half Marathon returns
The Ho Tay Half Marathon – Legend Race will feature more than 3,000 entrants, competing around Hanoi’s West Lake on April 17.
Athletes run at the Ho Tay Half Marathon in 2020. The tournament will return on April 17 after a postponement because of the pandemic. (Photo: Ho Tay Half Marathon)Hanoi (VNA) -
The tournament, sponsored by BIM Group, has been cancelled twice in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Runners will race in different courses: 3km for Kids and Family; a 6km Happy Run, 15km Conquer the West Lake; and a 21km Half Marathon, all designed to give participants the best experience of the lake’s historical and cultural relics and ancient structures such as Tran Quoc Pagoda, and the Tay Ho and Quan Thanh temples.
The marathon was first organised in 2020 and lured several professional athletes such as national 10,000m champion Pham Thi Le Hong, as well as SEA Games winners Nguyen Thi Oanh and Do Quoc Luat.
Pham Duy Cuong, the representative of the Ho Tay Half Marathon, introduced the four courses during a press briefing on April 8 in Hanoi.
They were registered to race in 2021 but failed to run as it was delayed until this April while they are in intensive training in Hue in preparation for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.
However, organisers said national youth team runners would participate in the event.
The tournament is one of the activities held to promote sports and encourage people to run for better health and fitness.
It is organised by the Tay Ho District People’s Committee and Big Prize Joint-stock company./.