Illustrative image. (Photo: baohoabinh.com.vn)

Hoa Binh (VNA) - Work on cycling venues in the northern province of Hoa Binh serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has basically been completed, according to the organising board.



The province will host competitions in mountain biking on May 14-17 and road cycling on May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 athletes.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the province's SEA Games organising board Nguyen Van Toan said relevant agencies and localities have spared no efforts in preparing for the major sports event, considering it an important task.



Bui Thi Niem, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said this is an opportunity to popularise its potential in terms of culture and landscapes, thereby promoting tourism development.



The province is accelerating decoration relating to SEA Games 31 on its main roads.



It has devised a plan to ensure traffic order and safety, strictly handle violations of traffic law, especially on roads related to activities within the framework of the tournament, she said, adding that a COVID-19 prevention and control solution has also been set forth in line with the pandemic situation in the locality.



The Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.