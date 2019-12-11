Over 100 artisans and artiss representing the ethnic minority groups of Muong, Thai, Tay, Dao and Mong gathered and performed typical repertoires for locals and tourists. At the opening ceremony, delegates and domestic and foreign tourists also visited families engaged in traditional jobs such as brocade weaving, knitting, traditional wine and rice.

The annual event contributes to the preservation and promotion of the values of national cultural heritage, introduces and promotes the image of Hoa Binh to domestic and international tourists

Hoa Binh is a mountainous province with many ethnic groups and each has its own cultural nuances. Realizing the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of ethnic groups in Hoa Binh province as an invaluable asset, the People's Committee of Hoa Binh issued a decision on the conservation and promotion of typical intangible cultural values of the province’s ethnic groups.-VNA

VNA