An overview of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The northern province of Hoa Binh held a conference on March 2 to foster cooperation with the Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA).



In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Chuong highlighted the locality’s potential and socio-economic development, saying the province welcomes all domestic and foreign investors who want to do long-term investment here.



VJBA Chairman Vu Hoang Duc said that since its establishment 11 years ago, the association has focused on bringing high-quality human resources and goods from Vietnam to Japan through official channels as well as seeking ways to connect businesses of the two countries, especially small and medium enterprises.



Duc said he hopes that in the coming time, the Hoa Binh provincial administration and relevant agencies will create favourable conditions for human resources training and popularising high-quality agricultural products and foods in Japan.

Participants at the event discussed the advantages and challenges for investment promotion and human resources training activities as well as sales of agricultural products in Hoa Binh province and Japan.

Hoa Binh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 9.03% last year, with per capita income reaching 66.7 million VND (2,827 USD) per year. The rate of trained labourers was 59.2%.



The province has 729 private investment projects, of which, foreign invested ones account for 5%, valued at 608 million USD. Japanese enterprises have poured 343.3 million USD into projects in the locality./.