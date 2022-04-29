Hoa Binh launches paragliding activities ahead of SEA Games 31
Hoa Binh province is offering a paragliding experience for visitors as part of the northern tourist destination’s efforts to attract more tourists and revive the local tourism sector.
The northern province will also host mountain biking from May 14-17 and the cycling road race from May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 riders and officials.
Speaking at the launch, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Bui Thi Niem said that the regional event is a good chance for the province to promote tourism.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh City Bui Quang Diep said that through the event, Hoa Binh hopes to promote sport and tourism.
Visitors will also have the chance to enjoy gong performances by artisans from the Muong ethnic minority group as well as folk games, along with products of the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) programme and traditional Muong cuisine./.