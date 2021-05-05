Society Long An supports Cambodian provinces in COVID-19 fight The Mekong Delta province of Long An on May 5 presented medical supplies worth 150 million VND (6,500 USD) to Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Prey Veng provinces to support their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnamese community in Laos joins hands in fighting COVID-19 The Vietnamese community in Laos has joined hands with Lao authorities and people to overcome the current COVID-19 outbreak by raising fund and donating cash, necessities and medical supplies to the host country.

Society HCM City supports OVs, Cambodian and Lao people affected by COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City will spend 2.5 billion VND (over 108,000 USD) from its COVID-19 prevention and control fund to support Vietnamese expatriates and people in difficult circumstances in Cambodia and Laos who are affected by COVID-19, a representative from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City announced on May 5.