Hoa Binh: mother, son jailed for anti-State propaganda
Trinh Ba Tu at the court (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) – The People’s Court of the northern province of Hoa Binh on May 5 sentenced a woman and her son to eight years in prison each for “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”
Can Thi Theu, born in 1962, and her son – Trinh Ba Tu, born in 1989, reside in Ngoc Luong commune, Yen Thuy district.
At the court, Theu and Tu confessed that they had created, published and distributed video clips with fabricated and distorted contents defaming people’s administration.
Between January 9-14, 2021, they used their Facebook accounts to post eight video clips against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. They also published video clips inciting people to revolt against authorities, insulting organisations and agencies, and defaming Party, State and Government leaders.
The judge decided that the duo will be under home probation for another three years after their jail terms end./.