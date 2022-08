Longan has been grown in Xuan Thuy commune (formerly Son Thuy) since 1989 and its area now reaches nearly 200 hectares. (Photo: baohoabinh.com.vn)

The first batch of longan grown in Xuan Thuy commune, Kim Boi district , the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, was shipped to the European Union (EU) on August 11.Nguyen Hong Yen, head of the plant protection bureau under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said local farmers have followed technical requirements set for fresh vegetables and fruits by the EU since 2019.The tropical fruit has been grown in Xuan Thuy commune (formerly Son Thuy) since 1989 and its area now reaches nearly 200 hectares.According to the department, Son Thuy longan was the first product of Hoa Binh to be granted with the production unit code (PUC) in 2019, which has enabled the fruit to enter international markets, including the EU , through official channels.Following the first one tonne of longan, the department and FUSA Organic Agriculture JSC plan to conduct more shipments, reaching the target of 50 tonnes this year./.