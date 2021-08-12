Environment Vu Quang national park offers home for rare gibbon The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh announced on August 10 it received a rare white-cheeked gibbon from local forest rangers.

ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.

Environment National water resources inventory to be carried out An inventory of water resources on inter-provincial river basins and national will be implemented for the first time under a project which has just been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Environment Flooding claims one life in Lao Cai Heavy downpours and floods claimed one life in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, announced the provincial steering board for disaster response and search and rescue on July 29.