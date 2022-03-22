Hoa Binh should uphold anti-pandemic achievements: Party leader
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a working visit to northern Hoa Binh province on March 22, saying the most important task now is to press on with the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Van Tuan reported to the leader that the Party Committee of Hoa Binh has upheld solidarity, promoted reform and creativity, and carried out drastic and effective measures for the dual target while supporting the localities hit hard by the pandemic.
Speaking highly of the province’s achievements, General Secretary Trong highlighted that Hoa Binh holds a strategic location, serving as a gateway to the country’s northwestern region and a bridge linking this region with Hanoi capital and provinces in the Red River Delta.
It is important now to promote communications to raise the entire political system and people’s sense of responsibility towards the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery and development, thus upholding local achievements in this regard, the leader said.
He requested further attention to the building and rectification of the Party and political system, noting that all-level Party committees must continuously reform their leadership, build a really clean and strong political system, and adamantly prevent and strictly deal with any cadres and Party members showing degraded political thought, morality, lifestyle, as well as “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (front, centre) visits the R Technical Research Vietnam Co. Ltd on March 22. (Photo: VNA)The Party leader asked Hoa Binh to further tap into its potential and advantages, step up improving the business climate, raise the local economy’s productivity and competitiveness, harmonise urban and rural development, and simultaneously boost industrial, trade, service, tourism, and urban development.
The province also needs to pay heed to the preservation and optimisation of cultural heritage values, continue caring for both material and spiritual life of local residents, and maintain political stability and social order and safety, according to General Secretary Trong.
He expressed his belief that with their accomplishments, traditions, and determination, the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hoa Binh will successfully perform the tasks set by the 17th provincial Party Congress and become one of the leading localities in the northern mountainous and midland region.
Also on March 22, the Party General Secretary visited the R Technical Research Vietnam Co. Ltd, based in Hoa Binh. The optical lens producer, invested in with 11 million USD by Japan, has nearly 700 workers with a monthly per capita income of nearly 8 million VND and contributes 10 billion VND to the local budget annually./.