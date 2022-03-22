Politics Leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 sent his sympathies to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping over a plane crash a day earlier.

Politics Vietnam calls for peaceful settlement of international conflicts A Vietnamese delegation attended a discussion on emergency issues within the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.

Politics Disciplinary action proposed for Standing Board of Military Medical University’s Party Committee The Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee has decided to propose disciplinary actions be taken against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University in the 2015 - 2020 and 2020 - 2025 tenures, along with 12 officers involved in wrongdoings relevant to the Viet A Technologies JSC.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.