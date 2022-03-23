A Vietnamese cyclist in action (Photo: VNA) Hoa Binh (VNA) – Work on – Work on cycling venues in the northern province of Hoa Binh serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is projected to complete by the end of this month, according to the organising board.

The province will host competitions in mountain biking on May 14-17 and road cycling on May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 regional athletes.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the province's SEA Games organising board Nguyen Van Toan said relevant agencies and localities have spared no efforts in preparing for the major sporting event. He required the province’s technical subcommittee to inspect the venues and speed up construction of the mountain biking race track

The province will bolster activities to promote images of its landscapes and people, along with cultural traits and tourist destinations.

A delegation of the SEA Games 31 's organising board responsible for cycling is set to hold an inspection in Hoa Binh in early May.

The Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

VNA