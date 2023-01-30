Culture - Sports Lung Tung festival opens in Lai Chau province Thai ethnic people in Than Uyen district, the northern province of Lai Chau, held their traditional new year festival of Lung Tung (Going to the field) on January 29, drawing crowds of local residents and visitors.

Culture - Sports Ministry of Public Security hosts New Year concert 2023 A grand concert to welcome the Year of the Cat was held at Hanoi Opera House on January 29 with the performance of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the People’s Public Security Theatre.

Culture - Sports Tay minority people in Tuyen Quang celebrate spring festival The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.