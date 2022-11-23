Hoa Binh’s street named after French archaeologist Madeleine Colani
A statue of Madeleine Colani placed at the begining of the street bearing her name in Hoa Binh city (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) – A street in Hoa Binh City, the northwestern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, has been named after Madeleine Colani (1866-1943), a French archaeologist who discovered and named the Hoabinhian Culture.
The street, 450m long and 35m wide, stretches from a roundabout at the intersection of Hoa Binh Square to the point adjacent to Quynh Lam Ward’s QH8 Street in Hoa Binh City. The naming of the street to mark the 90th anniversary of the world recognisation of Hoabinhian (1932-2022) and to honour the female scientist.
Addressing the street-naming ceremony on November 22, Chairman of People’s Committee of the city Bui Quang Diep said the event aimed at popularising and honouring Colani’s contributions and the stone-age culture’s unique archaeological and cultural values.
Such honour will contribute to arousing patriotism in the local ethnic groups and educating the younger generation on traditions, he stated.
A statue of the archaelogist was also inaugurated on the occasion.
A view of the street from above (Photo: VNA)The Hoabinhian Culture lasted from about 13,000 to 5,000 or 4,000 BCE. It provides archaeologists, scientists, and anthropologists with scientific data on the biological shaping process of modern humans, regarding livelihood and social organisation./.