Society Vietnam to host int’l forum on youth development policies An international forum to share experience in sketching out and implementing youth development policies will take place in Vietnam in both virtual and face-to-face form on November 29.

Society Boosting investment in Lai Chau ginseng Lai Chau ginseng - a species that is especially rare in Vietnam and the world - is endemic to northern mountainous Lai Chau province. Investment in the sustainable development of the herb is of interest to ministries, branches, and specialised agencies.

Society Quang Ninh: Stranded dolphin rescued in Co To A dolphin stranded in shallow water in the Co To island district, the northern province of Quang Ninh, was rescued and safely released back to sea on November 21.

Society PM commends police for smashing major drug trafficking ring Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of commendation to the Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Crime Investigation Police Department, the Technical Department and the ministry’s overseas representative agency for smashing a major drug trafficking ring.