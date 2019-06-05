28 members to the Central Executive Board of Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha for the 2019-2024 tenure (Source: VNA)

– The Hoa Hao Buddhism convened its fifth national congress for the 2019-2024 tenure on June 4-5 at An Hoa pagoda, Phu Tan district, the southern province of An Giang.The congress saw 831 delegates representing over 2 million Hoa Hao Buddhist dignitaries and followers nationwide.The congress selected 28 members to the Central Executive Board of Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha for the 2019-2024 tenure, with Nguyen Tan Dat continuing to be chosen as the board’s head.Reviewing the previous tenure’s works, deputy head of the board Nguyen Huy Diem said that during 2014-2019, the sect implemented a lot of social and charitable activities.In the new tenure, the sect will continue working with other religions and people from all walks of life to build a prosperous, democratic, fair and civilised Vietnam, he added.Hoa Hao Buddhism now has more than 390 executive committees in 17 cities and provinces and over 2 million followers nationwide, mostly in An Giang.-VNA