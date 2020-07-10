Society Exhibition spotlights Da Nang’s coastal urban development An exhibition of archived materials that demonstrate Da Nang’s 700-plus years of coastal urban development is underway in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

Society Practice-based training needed to create high-quality tourism staff Practice-based training is needed to create high-quality human resources, key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Society Hanoi presents two tonnes of face masks to New York city The Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN on July 9 handed over two tonnes of medical and anti-bacterial cloth face masks as the gift of the Hanoi authority to New York city to help local people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.