Culture - Sports Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.

Culture - Sports Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese Personal journals that Angelina Jolie compiled while performing humanitarian relief efforts in Africa, Cambodia, Pakistan and Ecuador have been published in Vietnamese by Kim Dong Publishing House.