Illustrative image (Photo: hoaphat.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hoa Phat Group produced over 6 million tonnes of crude steel in the first nine months of the year, matching its output from last year.



The group sold 5.7 million tonnes of construction steel, hot rolled coil, and billet, up 3% annually. Of which, 3.4 million tonnes were construction steel, including over 1 million tonnes for export, equivalent to the figure of the whole year 2021 and making up 30% of the total construction steel Hoa Phat provided to the market.



It is exporting steel to more than 20 countries and territories worldwide.



In September, Hoa Phat manufactured 540,000 tonnes of crude steel and sold 555,000 tonnes of construction steel, hot rolled coil and billet. Of which, 228,000 tonnes were hot rolled coil, up 29% year-on-year, and 318,000 tonnes were construction steel, down 3%.



With an annual capacity of manufacturing 8.5 million tonnes of crude steel, Hoa Phat now leads the market share in construction steel and steel pipes with 36% and 29%, respectively./.