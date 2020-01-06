Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.

Business Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3 The real estate market of Hanoi saw high demand for Grade A apartments for rent and sale in the third quarter, according to Savill Vietnam’s quarterly report on Hanoi's property market.

Business Motorcycle makers running out of gas in face of increased competition The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) reported gloomy figures for the last months of 2019, a time when the industry typically expects a boom in sales revenue.