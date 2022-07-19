Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Steel producer Hoa Phat Group has signed a contract to export 8,000 tonnes of rebar to Mexico, its first order from the North American country.



According to a group representative, the rebar steel is manufactured according to ASTM - USA standards. Delivery time is expected in August this year, with the batch dispatched from the Hoa Phat Hai Duong iron and steel production complex.



In the first six months of 2022, Hoa Phat exported 750,000 tonnes of construction steel of all kinds, doubling the figure of the same period last year.



To date, its products have been shipped to 25 countries and regions such as the US, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong (China) and Malaysia.



With a crude steel capacity of 8.5 million tonnes per year, the group has the largest share of the Vietnamese construction steel market. In the first half, production output reached 2.3 million tonnes, up 29% year-on-year./.